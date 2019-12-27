Video
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:08 PM
Tabith, Ishraq collect BNP forms for North, South

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

AL, BNP Nominations for city mayors

Three BNP leaders have collected BNP nomination papers for contesting the two city corporation mayoral elections of Dhaka. They collected the nomination forms from the party's Naya Paltan office on Thursday.
Of them, previous BNP candidate of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Tabith Awal and BNP's special affairs secretary Dr. Asaduzzaman Ripon collected forms for contesting the same city polls while united Dhaka City Corporation Mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka's son Ishraq Hossain collected for DSCC polls.
According to the party leaders, Tabith and Ishraq have already got party chief's green signal for contesting the polls. But, Ripon was expecting the nomination since years. He has collected the form, so
that the party policymakers can reconsider his nomination.
Some 359 male leaders have collected the party nomination forms for contesting in 134 general seats of Ward councillors and 81 women leaders collected form for reserved seats for Ward councillors.
According to Awami League office sources, 16 mayoral and 809 councillor candidates have collected AL nomination forms for contesting the polls of the two city corporations and 134 general and reserved seats for Ward councillors.
According to Jatiya Party officials, two mayoral and more than 50 leaders of the party on Thursday collected nomination forms for contesting the Dhaka South City Corporation elections. On Thursday, the party distributed forms for the DSCC candidates.
The two mayoral candidates are Saifuddin Ahmed Milon and Alamgir Sikder Loton. Both of them are the party's presidium members.


« PreviousNext »

