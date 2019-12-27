

Taposh favoured over Khokon in South

Although Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sayeed Khokon, elected in 2015 on ruling AL ticket, collected nomination form for the same post from the party President's Dhanmondi office on Thursday. Party insiders believe that lawmaker Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh of Dhaka-10 may win the race by contesting in the DSCC polls.

According to the polls schedule the Election Commission announced earlier, polls in the two city corporations of Dhaka - Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) - will be held on January 30 next year and the last date for submission of nomination papers is December 31 this year.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam collected his party nomination form on Wednesday, the first day of form distribution for mayoral posts, through his representative, while Sayeed Khokon himself collected his form on Thursday from the party president's office.

On the day, two more intending candidates have collected party nomination forms for contesting DSCC polls while five AL leaders have collected for the North city.

With this inclusion, the number of mayoral candidates has risen to 16 for the two city corporation polls. Of them, nine candidates sought party tickets for North city and seven for the South.

Of the candidates, ruling party lawmakers - Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, 49, of Dhaka-10 and Haji Mohammad Selim, 61, of Dhaka-7 - and two incumbent mayors - Atiqul Islam, 58, of DNCC and Sayeed Khokon, 49, of DSCC - have also collected party nomination forms.

Of the four major candidates three except Atiqul Islam sought nominations for the South city.

According to the ruling party insiders, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, who was earlier asked to take the responsibility of Awami Juba League as its chairman or general secretary, refused to accept it. In this situation, the responsibility was given to his elder brother Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, a BRAC University teacher.

Taposh, a member secretary of ruling Awami League's associate body Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad, has finally collected nomination form for party ticket to contest the DSCC polls.

A lawyer by profession, Taposh is the younger son of Bangladesh Awami Juba League founder Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, a nephew of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Sheikh Moni and his wife were also brutally killed along with Bangabandhu and his family members on August 15 in 1975.

According to the party insiders, although Taposh had the scope of inclusion in the Sheikh Hasina -led governments, he never intended to join the Cabinet. He does politics side by side his professional activities. He also kept himself aloof from any contradictory activities.

At the same time, the incumbent DSCC Mayor Sayeed Khokon was found involved in various misconducts including his alleged involvement in recent much-talked about gambling in Casinos abroad. To gamble, he frequently visited Singapore during his four and half-year tenure.

While the people of Dhaka city were suffering from dengue, he was visiting abroad instead of taking measures to tackle the Aedes mosquito menace to save the people. At the same time, there are huge allegations of corruption against the Mayor Khokon, who is the only son of united Dhaka city mayor Mohammad Hanif.

Although the DSCC had received huge allocations from the ruling government, he failed to improve the waste management system and communication arrangements in the Wards of his city corporation. There are allegations of non-cooperation against the Mayor.

In this situation, the party insiders claimed that Taposh is now ahead of Sayeed Khokon in getting the party ticket as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is also president of AL and head of AL's local government nomination board, wants to nominate a clean image person for the polls.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has already given hints in this regards.

While addressing a programme on Thursday the AL General Secretary said no controversial persons will get the ruling party ticket for the elections to Dhaka North and South City Corporations. Persons having popularity will be given the party ticket, he added.

At the same time, while talking to media after collecting his party nomination form Sayeed Khonon became emotional and said that he would get the party ticket to complete his unfinished works. Hopefully, the party president will consider as a guardian after his father's death.















