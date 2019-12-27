Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:08 PM
Home Front Page

Controversial persons won’t get AL tickets: Quader

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said no controversial persons will get the ruling party ticket for the elections to Dhaka North and South City Corporations. Persons having popularity will be given the party ticket, he said.
Quader's remark cameup when Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, AL MP from Dhaka-10 constituency and son of Jubo League founding Chairman Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, collected AL nomination form for Dhaka South City Corporation polls.
DSCC incumbent mayor Sayeed Khokon said he is passing his hardest time now.
Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, inaugurated the construction of six-lane expressway on Bhogra-Joydebpur-Madanpur route at Rupganj of Narayanganj. The construction is being carried out with the finance of public-private partnership (PPP).
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming, Roads and Highway Chief Engineer Zaoad Alam, Project Director Sabuj Uddin Khan, among others, were present at the ceremony.
The AL General Secretary said the government and the ruling Awami League will not interfere in the city polls.




The government will lend all-out assistance to the Election Commission to hold fair elections, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Charge hearing on Apr 12 
Tentulia shivers as mercury dips further to 5.70 C
3 JP men collect nomination forms for mayoral posts
Dhaka, Beijing talk ways for early return of Rohingyas
Banks in city to remain open today, tomorrow
China to rewrite Bible, Quran to ‘reflect socialist values’
Peaceful protests to continue till CAA is revoked, says Mamata
MPs, mayors must resign for contesting city polls: EC


Latest News
City Polls: 20-party backs BNP candidates
BNP picks Ishraque as DSSC mayoral candidate
Students body place 4-point demand
AL to finalize nominations for city polls Saturday
One killed, 10 injured in Cumilla building collapse
Benapole fails to reach target in 5 months
Benapole fails to reach revenue collection target
‘Church of God’ celebrates 100-yr anniversary
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
Putin-20 yrs as Russian president or PM
Most Read News
Justin Bieber reveals plans for comeback in 2020
Legal notice served seeking VP Nur's security
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tentulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Agitators threaten to go for vigorous movement  
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
AL starts selling nomination forms
Crowds in Asia watch 'ring of fire' solar eclipse
Installation digital wage payment for RMG workers
2 burn injured die at Rangpur MCH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft