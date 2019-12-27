Controversial persons won’t get AL tickets: Quader





Quader's remark cameup when Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, AL MP from Dhaka-10 constituency and son of Jubo League founding Chairman Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni, collected AL nomination form for Dhaka South City Corporation polls.

DSCC incumbent mayor Sayeed Khokon said he is passing his hardest time now.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, inaugurated the construction of six-lane expressway on Bhogra-Joydebpur-Madanpur route at Rupganj of Narayanganj. The construction is being carried out with the finance of public-private partnership (PPP).

Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming, Roads and Highway Chief Engineer Zaoad Alam, Project Director Sabuj Uddin Khan, among others, were present at the ceremony.

The AL General Secretary said the government and the ruling Awami League will not interfere in the city polls.









The government will lend all-out assistance to the Election Commission to hold fair elections, he said.





