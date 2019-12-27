Video
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:08 PM
Front Page

AL names 32 more central body members

Seven posts still vacant

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Staff Correspondent

Awami League on Thursday night inducted 32 more leaders in its Central Working Committee while 42 names were announced in the second session of the 21st national council of the party on Saturday.
Advocate Afjal Hossain, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel were made organizing secretaries while one post is still vacant in this category.
In a press conference at the party office in Dhanmondi, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader declared Prof Dr Selim Mahmud as Information and Research Secretary, Habibur Rahman Siraj Labour and Manpower Secretary, Wasaka Aman Khan Finance and Planning Secretary Begum, Sayem Khan Deputy Office Secretary and Aminul Islam Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary.
The new central working committee members are Abdul Hasnat Abdullah, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, KM Jahangir, Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Nurul Islam Thandu, Badruddin Ahmed Kamran, Dipankar Talukder, Advocate Amirul Alam Milon, Akter Jahan (Rajshahi), Dr Mushfique (Habiganj), Advocate Riazul Kabir Kawser, Merina Jaman Kabita, Parvin Jaman Kalpana, Hosne Ara Lutfa, Dalia (Rangpur), Advocate Safura Khatun (Lalmonirhat), Advocate Sanjida Khanom, Anowar Hossain, Anisur Rahman, Shahbuddin Faraji, Iqbal Hossain Apu, Golam Rabbani Chinu, Marufa Akter Popy, Remond Arong and Gloria Sarker Jhorna.




Three secretarial posts, three posts for members and one for treasurer still remain vacant.






