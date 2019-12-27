HC asks BUET to allow three students to sit for exams





Those three students were expelled for their involvement in ragging.

It also issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why the decision of its Academic Council rejecting the appeals of the students against their expulsions should not be declared illegal within four weeks.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul passed the order following a writ petition filed by three students including Shobyashachi Das Dibya.

Advocate AM Aminuddin appeared for the writ petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Md Noor Sadik represented the state.

However, the court imposed a condition in the order saying that results of the expelled students will remain withheld till hearing of the rule and if they are found guilty after hearing of the rule their results will be cancelled and if they are found innocent their results will be published.



















