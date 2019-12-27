Video
Friday, 27 December, 2019
HC asks BUET to allow three students to sit for exams

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Thursday directed the authorities of BUET to allow its three students to sit for the term final examination to be started on December 28.
Those three students were expelled for their involvement in ragging.
It also issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why the decision of its Academic Council rejecting the appeals of the students against their expulsions should not be declared illegal within four weeks.
The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul passed the order following a writ petition filed by three students including Shobyashachi Das Dibya.
Advocate AM Aminuddin appeared for the writ petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Md Noor Sadik represented the state.
However, the court imposed a condition in the order saying that results of the expelled students will remain withheld till hearing of the rule and if they are found guilty after hearing of the rule their results will be cancelled and if they are found innocent their results will be published.


