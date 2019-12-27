Video
Ancelotti wants Everton to aim for Europe

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

LONDON, DEC 26: Carlo Ancelotti has set his sights on taking Everton back into European competition after the Italian was appointed manager of "one of the greatest clubs in England".
Saturday saw the Merseyside team announce that Ancelotti had become their new permanent manager on a four-and-a-half year contract.
The 60-year-old then watched from the stands at Goodison Park as Everton played out a goalless draw with Arsenal, who have appointed former Toffees favourite Mikel Arteta as their new manager.  
"I'm excited to be here at one of the greatest clubs in England," Ancelotti told the club's in-house TV channel in his first interview since his appointment.
The draw with Arsenal left Everton 15th in the Premier League and just four points above the relegation zone.
Nevertheless Ancelotti, a three-time Champions League winning coach who was sacked by Napoli this month, said Everton should aim high.
"The ambition is for us to try to win and be competitive," he added.
"The goal is there to reach the Champions League or Europa League. Winning honours has to be the dream for this club and for the supporters. I am here to try to do this."
Ancelotti guided Chelsea to a league and FA Cup double in 2010 in his first spell in England.
"Our goal is to be competitive in the Premier League, to be towards the top of the table, to be competitive in Europe," he said.    -AFP


