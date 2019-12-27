Selection of Sri Lankan team for India tour today





According to the highly placed sources in SLC, all three selectors-Ashantha de Mel, Vinothen John and Chaminda Mendis have returned from their respective tours of Pakistan, West Indies (Under-19) and Nepal (Emerging team) and will assemble on 27th December to pick a squad for India tour.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to play three T-20I (all night matches) on January 5, 7 and 10 at Guwahati, Indore and Pune respectively.

The practice session will begin from Saturday.

Interestingly, the selectors have already picked a 20-member squad for logistic purpose.

The team is likely to be led by Lasith Malinga.

Angelo Mathews, who last played T-20I in August last year (against South Africa, Colombo) is in the probable list. The 32-year-old former captain and the right arm medium pacer has begun to bowl.

Foreign support staff

In the meantime, the bowling coach, David Saker has returned to Australia to spend time with his family for X'mas. He is scheduled to return to Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The other foreigners- Mickey Arthur (Head Coach), Grant Flower (batting coach) and Shane McDermott (fielding coach) have remained in Sri Lanka during X'mas and New Year.















