Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:07 PM
Home Sports

Australia seize control against New Zealand

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Australia's batsman Steve Smith leaves a delivery from New Zealand bowler Neil Wagner on the first day of the second cricket Test match at the MCG in Melbourne on December 26, 2019. photo: AFP

Australia's batsman Steve Smith leaves a delivery from New Zealand bowler Neil Wagner on the first day of the second cricket Test match at the MCG in Melbourne on December 26, 2019. photo: AFP

MELBOURNE, DEC 26: Master batsman Steve Smith ground out an unbeaten 77 Thursday as he zeroed in on yet another century, putting Australia in the driving seat after the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand.
In the Black Caps' first Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground since 1987, skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl, and it looked to be a good decision with Joe Burns out first ball and David Warner just before lunch.
But first Marnus Labuschagne, the world's leading run-scorer for 2019, and then Smith smacked half centuries to seize back control and leave them on 257 for four, frustrating the disciplined New Zealand bowlers.
Along with the fidgety Smith, Travis Head was not out 25, desperate for runs after a lean spell. Labuschagne made 63 with Colin de Grandhomme taking 2-48.
The signs are ominous for New Zealand with superstar Smith scoring centuries in his past four Tests in Melbourne, and a fifth looking likely.
"The way they bowled and placed their field, I had to be patient," said Smith. "It's not the kind of wicket you could go after them. I think we did pretty well today.
"The plan will obviously be to score as many as we can (on Friday)," he added. "But after getting sent it, I think you'd take 257 for four at the end of the day. One more good partnership would be nice and sort of set the game up for us."
The visitors need to win to square the three-match series after crashing in the opening day-night clash in Perth by 296 runs.
It was a bold decision by Williamson to bowl on a pitch that has traditionally been docile and favoured the batsmen.
And it appeared to pay dividends in a sizzling opening over from Trent Boult, back after missing two Tests with a rib injury.
After three testing balls to Warner, his fourth clattered into Burns' middle stump, with the opener out for a golden duck to huge roars from the large New Zealand contingent in the 80,000-strong crowd.
Boult was sorely missed by the Black Caps in Perth and along with Tim Southee found early swing and zip with the ball.
"Obviously we would have liked a few more wickets on our tally," said Boult. "I think the overheads (cloudy conditions) and the way the pitch played in the first hour or two, it's annoying not to have them a couple more down.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arsenal off to a slow start
Chelsea lose to Southampton
Liverpool thrash Leicester to open up 13-point Premier League lead
Martial double fires Man Utd in Newcastle rout
Gibson wants bowlers to step up in crucial game against Rajshahi
Australia take charge of second Test against New Zealand
Mickey Arthur attends SL selection committee meeting
Ctg Abahani group top beating Bashundhara


Latest News
City Polls: 20-party backs BNP candidates
BNP picks Ishraque as DSSC mayoral candidate
Students body place 4-point demand
AL to finalize nominations for city polls Saturday
One killed, 10 injured in Cumilla building collapse
Benapole fails to reach target in 5 months
Benapole fails to reach revenue collection target
‘Church of God’ celebrates 100-yr anniversary
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
Putin-20 yrs as Russian president or PM
Most Read News
Justin Bieber reveals plans for comeback in 2020
Legal notice served seeking VP Nur's security
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tentulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Agitators threaten to go for vigorous movement  
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
AL starts selling nomination forms
Crowds in Asia watch 'ring of fire' solar eclipse
Installation digital wage payment for RMG workers
2 burn injured die at Rangpur MCH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft