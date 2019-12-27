Video
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:07 PM
Kayes eying to make impact after horrible India series

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019

Bangladesh opener Imrul Kayes who went through a horrible experience in the country's last Test series against India said he now deleted the series from his memory and working hard to regain his confidence.
Kayes looked literally trembled against the ruthless Indian fast bowlers during that series and couldn't go double digit figure in any of four innings there.
He is now good form in ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) and wants to cash on it to be mentally bolstered once again.
"It's true I can play well in India. Not only me, no one from our team could play well in India. But the India part is past now. I don't think about India, I indeed deleted the series from my memory," Kayes said.
"I am now totally focused on BPL and I started here well. I want to continue on it. I have the confidence that I will play well."
Imrul Kayes also said that team's priority always comes first for him and therefore he always bats according to the demand of the team.
According to him, if he is selfish he at this moment could stay at the top of the leading run-scorer.
Kayes started the tournament with bang, with a 60 plus knock and made runs consistently to lead the run-chart but he dropped to fifth position in run-chart, paying the price of his mediocre batting in some matches in Chattogram phase of BBPL.
But he is unfazed by that fact that he is not the leading scorer in the tournament at this moment.
"I am thinking in which number of the run-chart I am in now. If I am too bothered about it [my position as leading run-scorer], I would have played my own game. I could have played 50 balls and scored 60/70 runs for me," Kayes said.
"But I tried to play according to the demand of the team. So it's not a fact how many runs I scored. What matters most, how many runs one can score at the end of the




tournament. In fact I am not
thinking about it."     -BSS


