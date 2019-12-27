Chattogram fight Dhaka for top spot; Rangpur meet Khulna to survive





Chattogram Challengers are the most consistent side so far despite having no attendance of their A-plus category overseas cricketer Chris Gayle. They are also missing the uninterrupted service of their regular skipper Mahmudullah Riyad, who will possibly resume playing today. He missed the first two matches of the tournament for hamstring injury and played next three matches before going out of action again. Gayle however, is expected to join with CCs on January 5.

Still Challengers are the most relaxed side with five wins among seven appearances while Platoon are at three with four wins. So, if Dhaka wins today, they will ride on top with as much as 10 points that have CCs now since DPs will have higher run rates.

The fourth side of the table Khulna Tigers by virtue of three wins against two defeats must look for a win to steady their race for the play offs while Rangers with solitary win against four loses are also will be desperate to win to stay alive in the series. So, today's match is very crucial for both the sides.









Rajshahi Royals by the way, are breathing on the shoulder of Challengers with eight points while Cumilla Warriors and Sylhet Thunders are at the 5th and 6th positions on the table bagging four and two points respectively.

Counting individual performances till writing the news, English recruitment of Cumilla Warriors Dawid Malan is the leading scorer of the tournament collecting 300 runs while local boy Mehedi Hasan Rana of Chattogram Challengers is the leading wicket taker with 13 scalps till date.



