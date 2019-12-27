

Shane Watson reaches Dhaka to play BBPL

Watson will be part of BBPL for the first time, as his side Rangpur will take on Khulna Tigers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today (Friday).

In the last season, he was supposed to play the Bangladesh's most glamorous tournament but due to his injury, he couldn't play eventually.

Rangpur Rangers played five matches in BPL so far and won only one game. They are now at the bottom of the table with two points.

Watson, one of the most experienced cricketers, played 316 T20 matches around the world for several teams. He amassed 8,182 runs with six centuries and 48 half centuries. At the same time, he bagged 216 wickets with three four-wicket hauls.

The right-handed all-rounder represented Australia in 59 Tests, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is. The Rangers management believes with Watson's support, they will find a winning-streak in BPL. -BSS















