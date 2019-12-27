No Pakistan player in Asia XI claims BCCI





To celebrate the centennial birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken few epoch making steps. They renamed the BPL after the name of the father of the nation and are going to arrange a three-match T20 series between Asia-XI and the rest of the World-XI. The matches are slated for within March 18 to 22, where all the stars of the World will be seen to perform. The ICC already have given the games official status.Many cricket whiz expressed hope that the series will a platform to bring the two rival neighbours closer amidst current political coldness. But in a recent media interview BCCI Joint Secretary Jayesh George said that there have a clear message having no Pakistan cricketer's name in the Asia XI squad."What we are aware of is that there will be no Pakistan players in the Asia XI. That is what the message is, there is no question of both countries coming together or picking one over the other," he said.He also confirmed that they are going to send five cricketers as demanded by the BCB but the president of the BCCI Sourav Ganguly will decide the Indian names, who will be a part of the Asia XI.The situation actually deteriorated after the recent reaction of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Ehsan Mani. He said, "We have proved Pakistan is safe, if someone isn't coming then they should prove that it's unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan."Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif fuelled the fire further. He criticised Sourav Ganguly's idea of a 4-nation series highly and termed it a "flop" plan. "By playing such a series, these four countries want to isolate the other member nations, which is not good news. But I think this will be a flop idea like the Big Three model, which was introduced a few years back," Latif outspoken in a YouTube video.Ganguly recently revealed a plan to arrange super series where three elites Australia, England and India along with another top team will engage.