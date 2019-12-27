Renault India to focus on petrol run vehicles; phases out





Renault India Operations, Country CEO, Venkatram Mamillapalle said the company would roll out the BS-VI range of products and an automatic transmission version of its latest car 'Triber' next year.









Speaking after rolling out the first lot of Triber range of cars to the South African market, he said the company was ending its K9K Diesel engine series "K9K diesel (engine) we are ending", he told reporters.

Mamillapalle said the company was also phasing out its Multi Purpose Vehicle Lodgy from its stable and did not plan any renovation on the vehicle or even a BSVI variant.

He said stocks of Lodgy cars had been sold out.

