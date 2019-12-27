Video
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:06 PM
Renault India to focus on petrol run vehicles; phases out

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

CHENNAI, Dec 26: French auto-major Renault India would focus on petrol run products and has lined up new variants of its existing models, besides a new "sub-4 metre SUV" in 2020, a top company official said on Tuesday.
Renault India Operations, Country CEO, Venkatram Mamillapalle said the company would roll out the BS-VI range of products and an automatic transmission version of its latest car 'Triber' next year.




Speaking after rolling out the first lot of Triber range of cars to the South African market, he said the company was ending its K9K Diesel engine series "K9K diesel (engine) we are ending", he told reporters.
Mamillapalle said the company was also phasing out its Multi Purpose Vehicle Lodgy from its stable and did not plan any renovation on the vehicle or even a BSVI variant.
He said stocks of Lodgy cars had been sold out.
"It is not the question that we want to end it... We dont want to get into diesel, so Lodgy ends there.    -PTI



