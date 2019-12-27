Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:06 PM
Home Business

Top-heavy Air India to hire 10 more directors

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

MUMBAI, Dec 26: Its debt burden has not deterred Air India from going on a recruitment spree to appoint executive directors, the top-most post after the board of directors. In the past two weeks, AI has carried out two rounds of interviews to fill around 10 vacancies.
"Air India is being disinvested, there is no money to pay salaries, we are cost-cutting, so where is the need to suddenly fill these ED posts, most of which have been lying vacant for two years?" asked an AI official. "The vacant ED posts didn't hamper AI's functioning as general managers, regional directors of eastern, western and southern regions held additional charge and handled the work that the EDs would have done," the official added.
The recruitments would increase the number of EDs in the airline. "AI already has about 20 EDs, out of which six EDs who retired have been retained. With these new appointments, the number will go up to about 30," said the official. An ED's salary is in the range of Rs 2 lakh per month, and the post brings perks like accommodation, car, driver, etc.




For 1st time, Air India refuses tickets to government agencies that owe it over Rs 10 lakh. The merged airline (AI and Indian Airlines) will hold its hundredth board meeting on December 30 and the ED appointments are on the agenda. The AI spokesperson did not comment on the issue.
AI has not been paying its employees on time. Salaries were disbursed on December 11 this month. Pilots are yet to get their flying allowances, which constitute about 70per cent of their pay package. "Salaries often are paid only in the second week, while the flying allowance is paid in the third week," said an AI pilot.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Renault India to focus on petrol run vehicles; phases out
China clamps down on risks in rental housing market
Top-heavy Air India to hire 10 more directors
China Southern Air Holding sets up one billion yuan Cargo Company
For 1st time, Air India refuses tickets to government
Indian IPOs fall to four-year low as economy falters
China to import 103.83m tonnes of crude oil in 2020 round 1
Lalmohan Upazilla Chairman Principal Gias Uddin Ahmed


Latest News
City Polls: 20-party backs BNP candidates
BNP picks Ishraque as DSSC mayoral candidate
Students body place 4-point demand
AL to finalize nominations for city polls Saturday
One killed, 10 injured in Cumilla building collapse
Benapole fails to reach target in 5 months
Benapole fails to reach revenue collection target
‘Church of God’ celebrates 100-yr anniversary
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
Putin-20 yrs as Russian president or PM
Most Read News
Justin Bieber reveals plans for comeback in 2020
Legal notice served seeking VP Nur's security
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tentulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Agitators threaten to go for vigorous movement  
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
AL starts selling nomination forms
Crowds in Asia watch 'ring of fire' solar eclipse
Installation digital wage payment for RMG workers
2 burn injured die at Rangpur MCH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft