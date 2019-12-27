Top-heavy Air India to hire 10 more directors





MUMBAI, Dec 26: Its debt burden has not deterred Air India from going on a recruitment spree to appoint executive directors, the top-most post after the board of directors. In the past two weeks, AI has carried out two rounds of interviews to fill around 10 vacancies."Air India is being disinvested, there is no money to pay salaries, we are cost-cutting, so where is the need to suddenly fill these ED posts, most of which have been lying vacant for two years?" asked an AI official. "The vacant ED posts didn't hamper AI's functioning as general managers, regional directors of eastern, western and southern regions held additional charge and handled the work that the EDs would have done," the official added.The recruitments would increase the number of EDs in the airline. "AI already has about 20 EDs, out of which six EDs who retired have been retained. With these new appointments, the number will go up to about 30," said the official. An ED's salary is in the range of Rs 2 lakh per month, and the post brings perks like accommodation, car, driver, etc.For 1st time, Air India refuses tickets to government agencies that owe it over Rs 10 lakh. The merged airline (AI and Indian Airlines) will hold its hundredth board meeting on December 30 and the ED appointments are on the agenda. The AI spokesperson did not comment on the issue.AI has not been paying its employees on time. Salaries were disbursed on December 11 this month. Pilots are yet to get their flying allowances, which constitute about 70per cent of their pay package. "Salaries often are paid only in the second week, while the flying allowance is paid in the third week," said an AI pilot. -TNN