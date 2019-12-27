Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:06 PM
Home Business

China to import 103.83m tonnes of crude oil in 2020 round 1

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

BEIJING, Dec 26:  China has issued a first round of crude oil import quotas for private firms next year that will allow non-state refiners to ship in 103.83 million tonnes of crude, state media and industry sources said on Thursday.
That level is up 8per cent from the 96.25 million tonnes issued in the first batch of non-state firm import quotas for 2019, according to Shanghai Securities News and Beijing-based energy consultancy SIA Energy.
The bulk of the increase will go to new mega-refinery projects that started up in the past couple of years.
Hengli Petrochemical received a first-round quota for 10 million tonnes of crude, according to trade sources. That is more than double the 4 million tonnes it received in the first batch last year when the refinery was starting up, according to trade data.
Hengli's first-round batch is already a hefty chunk compared with its total quota allocation for 2019 of 16.8 million tonnes.
Elsewhere, Zhejiang Petrochemical Company, which has recently started up a second crude distillation unit, received a quota of 8 million tonnes in the first batch for 2020. That was up from 7.5 million tonnes in 2019's first round, trade data showed.
The quotas were broadly in line with expectations, SIA Energy consultant Seng Yick Tee said. China's commerce ministry said in November that non-state crude oil import quotas for the whole of 2020 would be 202 million tonnes, the same as for 2019.




"The focus in 2020 will be ZPC's commercial runs and also Sinopec Zhanjiang refinery," he said, referring to a new 200,000 barrels per day plant that is expected to start up in second-quarter 2020.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Renault India to focus on petrol run vehicles; phases out
China clamps down on risks in rental housing market
Top-heavy Air India to hire 10 more directors
China Southern Air Holding sets up one billion yuan Cargo Company
For 1st time, Air India refuses tickets to government
Indian IPOs fall to four-year low as economy falters
China to import 103.83m tonnes of crude oil in 2020 round 1
Lalmohan Upazilla Chairman Principal Gias Uddin Ahmed


Latest News
BNP picks Ishraque as DSSC mayoral candidate
Students body place 4-point demand
AL to finalize nominations for city polls Saturday
One killed, 10 injured in Cumilla building collapse
Benapole fails to reach target in 5 months
Benapole fails to reach revenue collection target
‘Church of God’ celebrates 100-yr anniversary
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
Putin-20 yrs as Russian president or PM
Raushan to be 'Chief Patron' of JaPa
Most Read News
Justin Bieber reveals plans for comeback in 2020
Legal notice served seeking VP Nur's security
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tentulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Agitators threaten to go for vigorous movement  
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
AL starts selling nomination forms
Crowds in Asia watch 'ring of fire' solar eclipse
Installation digital wage payment for RMG workers
2 burn injured die at Rangpur MCH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft