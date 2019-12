132nd branch of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd















Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Additional Managing Director S. M. Mainuddin Chowdhury opening it's 132nd branch at Saturia in Manikganj on Tuesday. Deputy Managing Director M. Akhter Hossain presided over the opening ceremony. Head of Public Relations Division and Bank Foundation Md. Shamsuddoha (Shimu), Manager of Manikganj branch Sheikh Azmul Islam, Manager of Saturia Branch Md. Rajibul Islam are also seen in the picture. photo: Bank