181st branch of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd







Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Director Alhajj Nazmul Ahsan Khaled along with Director Alhajj Abdul Malek Mollah and Managing Director and CEO Farman R Chowdhury inaugurating its 181st branch at Masterbari, Mymensingh on Tuesday. Other high officials, local elites and businessmen are also seen on the occasion. photo: Bank