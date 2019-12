74th branch of NRB Commercial Bank Ltd







Former Minister and Member of Parliament from Bhola-1 constituency Alhajj Tofail Ahmed inaugurating the 74th branch of NRB Commercial Bank (NRBC) Ltd at Kazi Super Market, Bangla Bazar, Daulotkhan, Bhola on Tuesday as Chief Guest. Chairman of NRBC Bank S M Parvez Tamal with other senior officials and guests were also present on the occasion. photo: Bank