

Alpha Islami life insurance Ltd CEO M. Salah Uddin























Alpha Islami life insurance Ltd CEO M. Salah Uddin and Daraz Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq, accompanied by their company colleagues, exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony held at Daraz Bangladesh head office in the city recently. Under this agreement, Riders and deliverymen who are directly under the payroll of Daraz Bangladesh Ltd will be getting a very beneficial life and medical insurance facility in future from Alpha Islami life insurance Ltd. Other officials of the both the organisations are also accompanied by them.