Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:05 PM
Business

China’s Nov soybean imports from US rise

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

BEIJING, Dec 26: China's November soybean purchases from the United States surged from a year earlier, data showed on Wednesday, as cargoes booked by importers with tariff-free quotas cleared customs.
China brought in 2.56 million tonnes of US soybeans, up from zero a year ago and 1.147 million tonnes in October, after Beijing issued waivers to exempt importers from hefty tariffs for some American cargoes.
Shipments of US soybeans plunged in the same month last year as buyers stayed clear of the US market after Beijing slapped hefty tariffs on a list of American goods including soybeans in a tit-for-tat trade war.
China resumed buying US cargoes after the countries agreed to a truce in their trade war in December last year.
Crushers have made more rounds of purchases of US beans in recent months after Beijing issued tariff-free quotas in a goodwill gesture to Washington.
Also in November, China brought in 3.86 million tonnes of soybeans from Brazil, down 24per cent from 5.07 million tonnes in the same month last year.




US soybeans usually dominate the market in the fourth quarter as the autumn harvest kicks in.    -Reuters


