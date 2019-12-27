Video
Business

Masthead PR wins SAARC accolade

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Desk

Bangladeshi PR agency 'Masthead PR' receives 'The Best PR Agency' Award in SAARC countries at the 10th IPRCC Conference 2019 in New Delhi, India.
The award is given to 'Masthead PR' considering a total of 13 criteria including Most Innovative Story Telling, Crisis Management & Integrated Campaign. Renowned South Asian PR agencies are being awarded in this conference under seven categories.
The award is given to Masthead for the best PR in campaigning, reaching the highest targets, raising public awareness through PR, excellent contribution in society, success in crisis management & playing multidimensional role in PR sector.
The Founder and CEO of Masthead PR & Top of Mind H.E Ziauddin Adil, Director of Masthead PR Mr. Rashedul Mazid Mamun, Group Team Leader Mr. Ishtiaq Husain & Team Leader Md. Rakib Uddin have received the award in a ceremony recently arranged at Hotel Sangrila in New Delhi.
Masthead PR is honored to participate & have the prestigious award as first Bangladeshi PR agency in the 10th IPRCC Conference. World's famous PR agencies including Adfactors, Avian, Weber Shandwick, PR Pundit, Kaizen & other renowned PR agencies from SAARC countries participated in this conference.    
More than one hundred CEO from PR & Corporate Communications and multinational organizations of all over the world participated in this two-day long conference. The Conference was organized by South Asian renowned media group 'Exchange4Media'.


