Friday, 27 December, 2019
S'pore Nov factory output falls most in four years

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

SINGAPORE, Dec 26: Singapore's industrial output unexpectedly fell in November, marking its biggest drop in four years, in an indication that any recovery in the Asian bellwether economy is likely to be patchy.
Manufacturing output last month fell 9.3per cent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed on Thursday, and the sharpest decline since December 2015.
That compares with a 0.8per cent rise forecast by a Reuters survey of eight economists and a downwardly revised 3.6per cent increase in October. Electronics manufacturing slumped 20.9per cent and pharmaceutical production declined 12.7per cent.
On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 9.4per cent, after a revised 3.0per cent increase in the previous month. The median forecast was for a 1.1per cent increase, based on estimates from five analysts.
Singapore's export-oriented economy has been hit hard this year by the prolonged trade war between the United States and China as well as a cyclical downturn in the electronics sector.
However, data for the previous two months had pointed to signs of respite, with manufacturing output having risen in September and October.
The city-state, which is expected to hold elections within months, revised up its third-quarter economic growth in November and comfortably avoided a recession that was forecast by some economists.    -Reuters


