S'pore Nov factory output falls most in four years





Manufacturing output last month fell 9.3per cent from a year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed on Thursday, and the sharpest decline since December 2015.

That compares with a 0.8per cent rise forecast by a Reuters survey of eight economists and a downwardly revised 3.6per cent increase in October. Electronics manufacturing slumped 20.9per cent and pharmaceutical production declined 12.7per cent.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 9.4per cent, after a revised 3.0per cent increase in the previous month. The median forecast was for a 1.1per cent increase, based on estimates from five analysts.

Singapore's export-oriented economy has been hit hard this year by the prolonged trade war between the United States and China as well as a cyclical downturn in the electronics sector.

However, data for the previous two months had pointed to signs of respite, with manufacturing output having risen in September and October.

The city-state, which is expected to hold elections within months, revised up its third-quarter economic growth in November and comfortably avoided a recession that was forecast by some economists. -Reuters

















