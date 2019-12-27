Video
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:04 PM
Home Business

India set to be world's fourth biggest economy by 2026

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019

Dec 26: India is on track to overtake ­Germany as the world's fourth-largest economy by 2026, dumping all leading European economies out of the top flight as Asia continues its remarkable rise.
The forecast from the Centre for Economic and Business Research­ in its World Economic League table 2020 underscores the change in the world's power dynamics this millennium.
In 2004, Germany, Britain and France were the third-, fourth- and fifth-largest economies after the US and Japan. Since then, China has raced into second place behind the US and India has overtaken Britain and France.
By 2026, the US will be the lone Western power holding back a resurgent Asia as it reasserts its past dominance, the centre predicts. Until the industrial revolution in the early 1800s, India and China had been the world's biggest economies for almost two millennia.
The centre's league table, which has been running for 11 years, tracks the size of economies worldwide and projects changes over the next 15 years. It used the International Monetary Fund's 2019 data to build its projections.    -The Australian


Â« PreviousNext Â»

