Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:04 PM
Home Business

India to supply eco-friendly oil to Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

India will soon start supplying eco-friendly oil to Bangladesh through Friendship Pipeline, jointly inaugurated through through video conferencing by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her India counterpart Narendra Modi in 2018.
Of the estimated 129.5 kilometers of the pipeline, about 5.16 kilometers fall into Indian territory, according to the digital newspaper Financial Express (India).
The initiative, worth $50 million, is scheduled to be completed in 30 months and will have a capacity of one million metric tons per year. The project is expected to strengthen relations between the two nations and help meet Bangladesh's energy needs at cheaper rates.
The project is in line with the government's efforts to build an improved hydrocarbon transportation network to meet the growing demand for energy in the countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation.
In view of the centrality of cross-border energy cooperation in India-Bangladesh bilateral partnership, the 2nd Project Review Monitoring Committee (PRMC) met in New Delhi last week.
This pipeline is expected to further energise, not only the economy of Bangladesh, also, strengthen the relations between the two sides and will help fulfill energy needs of Bangladesh at cheaper rates.
According to officials the meeting reviewed the progress of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline which is being built with grant assistance from India.
This project will connect Siliguri in West Bengal and Parbatipur in Dinajpur district of Bangladesh.
Through the cross-border pipeline, India will supply high-speed diesel from Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL), a BPCL subsidiary located at Golaghat in the north-eastern state of Assam.




Bangladesh will receive the eco-friendly oil at Parbatipur Depot of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) in the north-western district of Dinajpur.


