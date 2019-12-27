GPH Ispat declares 10pc dividend at Annual General Meeting



GPH Ispat Chairman Md Alamgir Kabir, flanked by Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam and other directors, presiding over the 13th AGM of the company at the City Convention Hall in the port city on Thursday.

The approval was given at the 13th Annual General Meeting of the company held with GPH Ispat Chairman Md Alamgir Kabir in the chair at City Convention Hall in the port city today (Thursday)

GPH Ispat Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul, Directors- Mohammad AbdurRouf, Mohammad Asrafuzzaman, Mohammad Abdul Ahad, Azizul Haque, Independent Director Mukhtar Ahmad, Advisors- Saika Sefa, Musfique Saleheen Sadaf Executive Director (ED)- Group & Company Secretary Abu Baker Siddique FCMA, ED-Plant Engr. MadaniImtiaz Hossain, ED- Finance and Business Development Kamrul Islam, Chief Financial Officer H.M. Ashraf Uz Zaman and former CAE director Mohammad Mohiuddin FCMA and high officials of the company were present at the event.

Apart from that, Shareholders of the company were also present at the AGMK which also approved the financial completed by June 30,2019 relevant audit reports and reports of Board of Directors.

In the welcoming speech Chairman Alamgir Kabir Said, After Visiting GPH Ispat's new plant engineers, expertise and channel partners of GPH opined that, they are expecting pure steel product for many years.

Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam said, through QAEF technology GPH Ispat moving one step closer by January,2020 and will implement Prime Minister's 'mission 2021' one year before.

After mentioning development in all index he said, in 2018-19 total profit was tk 806.20 million exceeding the previous year by 21.04%. He also said, because of VAT, AIT and bad competitions price of production cost goes high.

At the end he hoped, by following GPH Ispat'sidology and hardworking of skilled human resource GPH will able to produce high quality product.









In the meeting, the shareholders of the company expressed their satisfaction and requested the company to maintain the consistency of its successful as the company would provide more profit.

The Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul said, we are working with a world-class team 24x7. At the end he expressed his gratitude to all related ministries, regulatory bodies and print and electronic media.



CHATTOGRAM, Dec 26: Country's leading steel manufacturers GPH Ispat approved 5 per cent cash and 5 per cent Stock dividend for the shareholders for the 2018-19 fiscal year.The approval was given at the 13th Annual General Meeting of the company held with GPH Ispat Chairman Md Alamgir Kabir in the chair at City Convention Hall in the port city today (Thursday)GPH Ispat Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul, Directors- Mohammad AbdurRouf, Mohammad Asrafuzzaman, Mohammad Abdul Ahad, Azizul Haque, Independent Director Mukhtar Ahmad, Advisors- Saika Sefa, Musfique Saleheen Sadaf Executive Director (ED)- Group & Company Secretary Abu Baker Siddique FCMA, ED-Plant Engr. MadaniImtiaz Hossain, ED- Finance and Business Development Kamrul Islam, Chief Financial Officer H.M. Ashraf Uz Zaman and former CAE director Mohammad Mohiuddin FCMA and high officials of the company were present at the event.Apart from that, Shareholders of the company were also present at the AGMK which also approved the financial completed by June 30,2019 relevant audit reports and reports of Board of Directors.In the welcoming speech Chairman Alamgir Kabir Said, After Visiting GPH Ispat's new plant engineers, expertise and channel partners of GPH opined that, they are expecting pure steel product for many years.Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir Alam said, through QAEF technology GPH Ispat moving one step closer by January,2020 and will implement Prime Minister's 'mission 2021' one year before.After mentioning development in all index he said, in 2018-19 total profit was tk 806.20 million exceeding the previous year by 21.04%. He also said, because of VAT, AIT and bad competitions price of production cost goes high.At the end he hoped, by following GPH Ispat'sidology and hardworking of skilled human resource GPH will able to produce high quality product.In the meeting, the shareholders of the company expressed their satisfaction and requested the company to maintain the consistency of its successful as the company would provide more profit.The Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul said, we are working with a world-class team 24x7. At the end he expressed his gratitude to all related ministries, regulatory bodies and print and electronic media.