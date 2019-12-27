DSE to introduce three tiers indexing system





The first indexing to involve 40 listed companies will initially start the three tiers indexing. It is part of an overall reform of the bourse and the first indexing has been named as CNI-DSE Select Index (CDSET), DSE sources said.

The new idea has been mooted to give a differential competitive view of shares among listed companies in the bourse based on their performance and credit worthiness to shareholders and investors.

The index has been designed and developed by Shenzhen Securities Information Company Ltd. and Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd, said an official disclosure on Thursday. The index was in fact visible online from Thursday and the index values will start displaying at homepage of DSE website on 1 January, according to the disclosure.

The base date of the index is 31 December 2015 with base value of 1,000 points.

Earlier on November 9, this year, Liu Fuzhong, a director of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange had said they are going to introduce a new index at the DSE to attract Chinese investors to the secondary market of Bangladesh's premier bourse.

An SZSE-led Chinese consortium, made up of Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges, became the strategic partner of the DSE in September last year by purchasing the Dhaka bourse's 25 per cent stake.

Fuzhong said, "We are working with the DSE to improve the technology of a platform which will reduce information asymmetry on the listed companies. If information asymmetry does prevail, manipulation falls."

Currently, DSE has three indices - DSE broad index, DSE 30 index and DSE Shairah Index. The number of the companies with the new index is 40. The new indexing system will be evaluated in every six months.















