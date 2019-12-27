Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:04 PM
Home Business

DSE to introduce three tiers indexing system

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has taken an initiative to introduce three new indexing from January 1        with support from its Chinese partners as part of strategic technical collaboration between Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) and Dhaka bourse.  
The first indexing to involve 40 listed companies will initially start the three tiers indexing. It is part        of an overall reform of the bourse and the first indexing has been named as CNI-DSE Select Index (CDSET), DSE sources said.
The new idea has been mooted to give a differential competitive view of shares among listed companies in the bourse based on their performance and credit worthiness to shareholders and investors.
The index has been designed and developed by Shenzhen Securities Information Company Ltd. and Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd, said an official disclosure on Thursday. The index was in fact visible online from Thursday and the index values will start displaying at homepage of DSE website on 1 January, according to the disclosure.
The base date of the index is 31 December 2015 with base value of 1,000 points.
Earlier on November 9, this year, Liu Fuzhong, a director of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange had said     they are going to introduce a new index at the DSE to attract Chinese investors to the secondary market of Bangladesh's premier bourse.
An SZSE-led Chinese consortium, made up of Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges, became the strategic partner of the DSE in September last year by purchasing the Dhaka bourse's 25 per cent stake.
Fuzhong said, "We are working with the DSE to improve the technology of a platform which will reduce information asymmetry on the listed companies. If information asymmetry does prevail, manipulation falls."
Currently, DSE has three indices - DSE broad index, DSE 30 index and DSE Shairah Index. The number of the companies with the new index is 40. The new indexing system will be evaluated in every six months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Renault India to focus on petrol run vehicles; phases out
China clamps down on risks in rental housing market
Top-heavy Air India to hire 10 more directors
China Southern Air Holding sets up one billion yuan Cargo Company
For 1st time, Air India refuses tickets to government
Indian IPOs fall to four-year low as economy falters
China to import 103.83m tonnes of crude oil in 2020 round 1
Lalmohan Upazilla Chairman Principal Gias Uddin Ahmed


Latest News
BNP picks Ishraque as DSSC mayoral candidate
Students body place 4-point demand
AL to finalize nominations for city polls Saturday
One killed, 10 injured in Cumilla building collapse
Benapole fails to reach target in 5 months
Benapole fails to reach revenue collection target
‘Church of God’ celebrates 100-yr anniversary
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
Putin-20 yrs as Russian president or PM
Raushan to be 'Chief Patron' of JaPa
Most Read News
Justin Bieber reveals plans for comeback in 2020
Legal notice served seeking VP Nur's security
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tentulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Agitators threaten to go for vigorous movement  
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
AL starts selling nomination forms
Crowds in Asia watch 'ring of fire' solar eclipse
Installation digital wage payment for RMG workers
2 burn injured die at Rangpur MCH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft