Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:03 PM
Home Health & Nutrition

Motor neurone disease ‘linked to cholesterol’

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
H&N DESK

Motor neurone disease ‘linked to cholesterol’

Motor neurone disease ‘linked to cholesterol’

Scientists say they have discovered a possible underlying cause of the neurological disorder, motor neurone disease (MND). The University of Exeter team says it has found evidence that MND is linked to an imbalance of cholesterol and other fats in cells.
It says the research could lead to more accurate diagnosis and new treatments.  MND affects around 5,000 people in the UK and causes more than 2,000 deaths a year. Motor neurone disease is a group of diseases that affect the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that tell your muscles what to do. Also known as ALS, it causes muscle weakness and stiffness, reports BBC.
Eventually people with the disease are unable to move, talk, swallow and finally, breathe.  There is no cure and the exact causes are unclear - it's been variously linked to genes, exposure to heavy metals and agricultural pollution.
Scientists at the University of Exeter say they had a "eureka moment" when they realised that 13 genes - which, if altered, can cause the condition - were directly involved in processing cholesterol.  They say their theory could help predict the course and severity of the disease in patients and monitor the effect of potential new drugs.
The theory is outlined in a paper, published in Brain: A Journal of Neurology. Lead author Prof Andrew Crosby said: "For years, we have known that a large number of genes are involved in motor neurone disease, but so far it hasn't been clear if there's a common underlying pathway that connects them."  The finding particularly relates to what is known as the "spastic paraplegias", where the malfunction is in the upper part of the spinal cord.
Dr Emma Baple, also from the University of Exeter Medical School, said: "Currently, there are no treatments available that can reverse or prevent progression of this group of disorders. Patients who are at high risk of motor neurone disease really want to know how their disease may progress and the age at which symptoms may develop, but that's very difficult to predict."
Dr Brian Dickie, director of research at the MND Association, said the work raises some interesting ideas. "At the moment, it is unclear whether the imbalance observed is a cause of MND or a consequence of the disease. We look forward to seeing the outcome of further research in this area."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ayurvedic Diet: Can help you lose weight?
First human head transplant could be achieved by 2030
Motor neurone disease ‘linked to cholesterol’
Struggling to remember something?
How to conquer everyday ordinary sadness
Vegans ‘need to be aware of B12 deficiency risk’
Insights into sensing sour taste
Hot weather spikes early childbirth: Study


Latest News
BNP picks Ishraque as DSSC mayoral candidate
Students body place 4-point demand
AL to finalize nominations for city polls Saturday
One killed, 10 injured in Cumilla building collapse
Benapole fails to reach target in 5 months
Benapole fails to reach revenue collection target
‘Church of God’ celebrates 100-yr anniversary
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
Putin-20 yrs as Russian president or PM
Raushan to be 'Chief Patron' of JaPa
Most Read News
Justin Bieber reveals plans for comeback in 2020
Legal notice served seeking VP Nur's security
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tentulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Agitators threaten to go for vigorous movement  
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
AL starts selling nomination forms
Crowds in Asia watch 'ring of fire' solar eclipse
Installation digital wage payment for RMG workers
2 burn injured die at Rangpur MCH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft