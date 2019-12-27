

Bangladeshi television channel 'Boishakhi TV' turns 15 today. The channel is going to celebrate the milestone through various programmes. Speaker of the Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will join the cake cutting ceremony at 11 am as the chief guest. Poets, writers, journalists, novelists, media personalities will be present on the occasion. Various musical programme, drama and movies will be telecasted on the channel throughout the day to celebrate the milestone.The programme schedule:1. Special Musical programme '15 Bochhore Boishakhi' (8:25 am to 7 pm)2. Drama 'Laili Maznu' (8 pm)3. Drama 'Maya Kanna' (9 pm)4. Movie 'Tumi Amar Prem'(12 am)