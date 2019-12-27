

Artcell celebrates twenty-year journey in music

This was not just a regular concert that the audiences usually see. The show started at 5:30 pm but fans started coming from 3 pm. This show demonstrated the power of #nomorefreeconcert movement with spontaneous participation of thousands of music lovers of the country. A video manifesting the 20 years journey of Artcell was screened at the venue. The band members appeared on the stage around 6.30 pm and performed some of their popular songs namely 'Rahur Grash', 'Utshober Utshahe', 'Onno Shomoy' and more, before the crowd. Ershad Zaman, former lead guitarist of Artcell, delivered well wishing message for the fans through a video.

Then, Jahan, from Black, and Ishmi, from Minerva, appeared on the stage and performed the songs 'Ey Bidaaye' and 'Shongshoy' respectively with the members of Artcell. After this, some promising bands like Unmaad, Naïve, Crunch and Trainwreck covered some songs of Artcell. There was a session dedicated to Rupok, who is the late member and lyricist of the band. In this session, Artcell performed some catchy songs like 'Poth Chola' and 'Rupok- Ekti Gaan'. Raef Al Hasan Rafa, Drockstar Shuvo and Romel Ali made special appearances and performed with the band. Few other popular bands like Powersurge, Mechanix Arbovirus, Shironamhin, Dreek and Reborn performed at the stage with Artcell. At the concluding part of the show, Artcell performed two of their most popular songs- 'Oniket Prantor'; where Bakhtiar Hossain, frontman of Bay of Bengal, mesmerised the fans with his magical flute sound and lastly 'Chile Kothar Shepai' drawing the curtain of the gala event.

'20 Years of Artcellism-An Unstoppable Journey' was organised by Asiatic Experiential Marketing Ltd.

Artcell marked its inception on October 23 in 1999. The band was founded by George Lincoln D'Costa (vocalist/guitarist), Kazi Shazzadul Asheqeen Shaju (drummer), Saef Al Nazi Cezanne (Bassist) and Ershad Zaman (lead guitarist). Since its inception, the band has launched two studio albums titled 'Onno Shomoy' and 'Oniket Prantor' so far. Due to internal issues, former lead guitarist of the band Ershad Zaman left the band last year. The lead guitarist Kazi Faisal Ahmed has joined the band in place of Ershad from last year.

































The mighty Artcell celebrated its 20 years journey with a mega concert titled '20 Years of Artcellism- An Unstoppable Journey' on December 24 at the Expo Zone of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), in the city. Around 8 thousand fans sang their hearts out with the band at the carnival.This was not just a regular concert that the audiences usually see. The show started at 5:30 pm but fans started coming from 3 pm. This show demonstrated the power of #nomorefreeconcert movement with spontaneous participation of thousands of music lovers of the country. A video manifesting the 20 years journey of Artcell was screened at the venue. The band members appeared on the stage around 6.30 pm and performed some of their popular songs namely 'Rahur Grash', 'Utshober Utshahe', 'Onno Shomoy' and more, before the crowd. Ershad Zaman, former lead guitarist of Artcell, delivered well wishing message for the fans through a video.Then, Jahan, from Black, and Ishmi, from Minerva, appeared on the stage and performed the songs 'Ey Bidaaye' and 'Shongshoy' respectively with the members of Artcell. After this, some promising bands like Unmaad, Naïve, Crunch and Trainwreck covered some songs of Artcell. There was a session dedicated to Rupok, who is the late member and lyricist of the band. In this session, Artcell performed some catchy songs like 'Poth Chola' and 'Rupok- Ekti Gaan'. Raef Al Hasan Rafa, Drockstar Shuvo and Romel Ali made special appearances and performed with the band. Few other popular bands like Powersurge, Mechanix Arbovirus, Shironamhin, Dreek and Reborn performed at the stage with Artcell. At the concluding part of the show, Artcell performed two of their most popular songs- 'Oniket Prantor'; where Bakhtiar Hossain, frontman of Bay of Bengal, mesmerised the fans with his magical flute sound and lastly 'Chile Kothar Shepai' drawing the curtain of the gala event.'20 Years of Artcellism-An Unstoppable Journey' was organised by Asiatic Experiential Marketing Ltd.Artcell marked its inception on October 23 in 1999. The band was founded by George Lincoln D'Costa (vocalist/guitarist), Kazi Shazzadul Asheqeen Shaju (drummer), Saef Al Nazi Cezanne (Bassist) and Ershad Zaman (lead guitarist). Since its inception, the band has launched two studio albums titled 'Onno Shomoy' and 'Oniket Prantor' so far. Due to internal issues, former lead guitarist of the band Ershad Zaman left the band last year. The lead guitarist Kazi Faisal Ahmed has joined the band in place of Ershad from last year.