Legal notice sent seeking VP Nur’s security

A legal notice was served on Thursday to the government and Dhaka University authorities to ensure adequate security measures for DUCSU Vice President Nurul Haque Nur within seven days.

The legal notice served to the Home Secretary, the Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor and the Proctor by a Supreme Court lawyer.

On Thursday, a Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Moniruzzaman served the legal notice by registered mail upon them.

The notice said a writ petition will be filed against them if they do not ensure adequate security for DUCSU VP within a week.