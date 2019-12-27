Video
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:03 PM
Home Back Page

Minority Persecution

Fakhrul flays Quader for supporting Amit Shah

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday criticised Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader for his remark supporting the Indian Home Minister's comment on minority persecution in Bangladesh after the country's independence in 1971.
He claimed it as the present government's 'subservient foreign policy' regarding India.
The BNP leader made the remark on Thursday at a press conference held at the party's Nayapaltan central office to brief media about BNP's stance in this regard.
In the press conference, Fakhrul termed Obaidul's remark as 'nothing but their political vengeance.'
At another press briefing on December 23, Obaidul Quader said, "Minority persecution in 2001 can only be compared with Pakistani brutality on Bangladeshis in 1971. Everybody knows that minority groups especially the Hindu people escaped from Bangladesh. BNP cannot hide the truth."
Referring to the AL general secretary's remark, Fakrul said that Quader tries to play 'blame game' and took advantage of BJP President Amit Shah's statement.


