Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:03 PM
Home Back Page

One in three teens globally at risk of lifestyle diseases: Study

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

MELBOURNE, Dec 26: One in three adolescents globally are at the risk of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and cancer, with low fruit and vegetable intake, and physical inactivity as the most prominent risk factors, according to a study.
The study, published in the journal Preventive Medicine, is the largest global research of the major lifestyle risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in adolescents.
The researchers from the University of Queensland in Australia examined World Health Organization (WHO) data from 304,779 students aged 11-17 years from 89 countries.
They found that 35 per cent of adolescents had three or more lifestyle risk factors.
According to Asad Khan, Associate Professor at the University of Queensland, multiple risk factors increase the likelihood of poor health.
"NCDs, such as cardiovascular and chronic respiratory diseases, type 2 diabetes and cancers, are the leading causes of poor health and premature death, accounting for seven out of 10 deaths globally each year," Khan said.
"Low fruit and vegetable intake, and physical inactivity were the most prominent lifestyle risk factors for NCDs among adolescents (86 per cent and 85 per cent, respectively)," he said. The researchers said overall, boys reported more lifestyle risk factors than girls.
Adolescents in the American region had the highest rate of risk factors -- 56 per cent of American teens had three of more risk factors, compared to 45 per cent for the Western Pacific region, they said.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Legal notice sent seeking VP Nur’s security
Fakhrul flays Quader for supporting Amit Shah
One in three teens globally at risk of lifestyle diseases: Study
Hasan Mahmud hits back at EC Mahbub
BCL man sues DUCSU VP Nur, 28 others
DU asks students to provide information
China, Russia, Iran to hold joint naval drills
Muslem pledges to build Kalurghat brigde if elected


Latest News
BNP picks Ishraque as DSSC mayoral candidate
Students body place 4-point demand
AL to finalize nominations for city polls Saturday
One killed, 10 injured in Cumilla building collapse
Benapole fails to reach target in 5 months
Benapole fails to reach revenue collection target
‘Church of God’ celebrates 100-yr anniversary
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
Putin-20 yrs as Russian president or PM
Raushan to be 'Chief Patron' of JaPa
Most Read News
Justin Bieber reveals plans for comeback in 2020
Legal notice served seeking VP Nur's security
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tentulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Agitators threaten to go for vigorous movement  
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
AL starts selling nomination forms
Installation digital wage payment for RMG workers
Crowds in Asia watch 'ring of fire' solar eclipse
2 burn injured die at Rangpur MCH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft