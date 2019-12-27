Video
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:03 PM
Home Back Page

Hasan Mahmud hits back at EC Mahbub

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday asked Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder to resign for his contradictory remarks on last elections and use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the upcoming city polls.
He said before making such comments Mahbub Talukder should resign.
 "His comments are self-deceitful as he made the remarks of his failure staying in his post," Hasan Mahmud, also Joint General Secretary of the ruling Awami League, told reporters.
He was exchanging views on current political issues at his secretariat office.
About the demand of the EC to reform the election process, the minister said lots of changes had been brought in the country's electoral process.
Following the demands of present Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Election Commission had prepared voters' list with photographs.  Reform of electoral process is a continuous process. It can be reformed again any time considering the necessity, he said.
Introduction of electronic voting machines is also a major reform of the process, he added.


