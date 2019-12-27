DU asks students to provide information





The authorities asked students to drop their available information with evidence into a box set at the office of the Dean of Arts Faculty and also convener of the probe body Dr Abu Md Delwar Hosain, said a press release. Students have to submit their documents with his name, cell number and address before 2pm of December 28 in writing and information provider's name will not be disclosed, the press release added.

Earlier, on Monday the authorities formed a probe body to investigate the incident of attack on DUCSU VP Nur and his associates that took place at the Dhaka University Central Student Union (DUCSU) office and Madhur Canteen areas leaving around 28 people injured.

According to media report and eyewitness, activists of 'Muktijoddha Mancha' and ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) beaten up DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and his associates mercilessly.





















