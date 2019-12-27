Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:02 PM
Home Back Page

Attack On Nur

DU asks students to provide information

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
DU Correspondent

Dhaka university (DU) authorities on Thursday urged witnesses and interested students to submit information with documents on the attack on Nur and others at DUCSU on December 22 for a fair investigation.
The authorities asked students to drop their available information with evidence into a box set at the office of the Dean of Arts Faculty and also convener of the probe body Dr Abu Md Delwar Hosain, said a press release.  Students have to submit their documents with his name, cell number and address before 2pm of December 28 in writing and information provider's name will not be disclosed, the press release added.
Earlier, on Monday the authorities formed a probe body to investigate the incident of attack on DUCSU VP Nur and his associates that took place at the Dhaka University Central Student Union (DUCSU) office and Madhur Canteen areas leaving around 28 people injured.
According to media report and eyewitness, activists of 'Muktijoddha Mancha' and ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) beaten up DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and his associates mercilessly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Legal notice sent seeking VP Nur’s security
Fakhrul flays Quader for supporting Amit Shah
One in three teens globally at risk of lifestyle diseases: Study
Hasan Mahmud hits back at EC Mahbub
BCL man sues DUCSU VP Nur, 28 others
DU asks students to provide information
China, Russia, Iran to hold joint naval drills
Muslem pledges to build Kalurghat brigde if elected


Latest News
BNP picks Ishraque as DSSC mayoral candidate
Students body place 4-point demand
AL to finalize nominations for city polls Saturday
One killed, 10 injured in Cumilla building collapse
Benapole fails to reach target in 5 months
Benapole fails to reach revenue collection target
‘Church of God’ celebrates 100-yr anniversary
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
Putin-20 yrs as Russian president or PM
Raushan to be 'Chief Patron' of JaPa
Most Read News
Justin Bieber reveals plans for comeback in 2020
Legal notice served seeking VP Nur's security
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tentulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Agitators threaten to go for vigorous movement  
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
AL starts selling nomination forms
Installation digital wage payment for RMG workers
Crowds in Asia watch 'ring of fire' solar eclipse
2 burn injured die at Rangpur MCH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft