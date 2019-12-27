Muslem pledges to build Kalurghat brigde if elected





The election is scheduled to be held on January 13 next.

Muslem claimed that the Prime Minister favoured him. So, if he is elected MP in the election, he would be able to convince the Prime Minister for allocation of fund for the Kalurghat Bridge.

Talking to journalists at Chattogram Press Club Bangabandhu Convention Hall at noon, he also promised to try his utmost efforts for this project.

He also said he had been engaged in Awami League politics over the last 55 years imbued with the ideals of Bangabandhu.

Muslem said he would establish an Industrial Zone in Boalkhali, if elected.

The Acting President of Chattogram City unit AL Mahtabuddin Chowdhury, North District AL President M A Salam, City AL VP Khurshed alam Sujan, City Unit AL Treasurer M A Salam and South district unit AL member Abu Sufian were present at the press meet.

Meanwhile, Abu Sufian, Vice President of Chattogram City BNP and BNP nominated candidate for the Chattogram-8 seat visited different areas of Boalkhali on Thursday.

BNP Central leaders Amir Khasru Mhamud Chowdhury and Mir Muhammad Nasiruddin accompanied Abu Sufian in his election campaign.

The parliamentary seat had fallen vacant after the death of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) leader Moinuddin Khan Badal who died during treatment in a hospital in India on November 7 last.

JSD leader Moinuddin Khan Badal was nominated from the Grand alliances as a partner in the said seat in the previous elections.

A three-time MP from the Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon-Boalkhali) seat was elected in 2008, 2014 and 2018 general elections. The elections will be held on January 13 next.



















