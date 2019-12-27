Video
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:02 PM
Home City News

Robotics lab to be installed in all high schools

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Thursday said the government will install robotic labs in all high-schools of the country.
"Robotics Labs will be set up in each high school gradually", he said while addressing at a reception programme of the award-winning teams in international Olympiads organized by Bangladesh Open Source Network and DU Robotics and Mechanics Engineering Department at Daffodil International University.
Urging the students to participle in the robotics competitions, the state minister said they can acquire a lot of ideas about different types of technology taking part in the competitions.
State Minister Palak also revealed that the government is set to establish Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology to make the students efficient in emerging technology.    -UNB



