Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:02 PM
Floating drum bridge raises hopes in Khulna

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

KHULNA, Dec 26: There was no bridge on the Atharobaki River even several months ago to connect Rupsha and Terokhada upazilas. Residents of the areas had to use boats to cross the river and things were difficult in emergencies.
Moreover, they had to pay toll. Things started changing during the last election after local parliamentarian Abdus Salam Murshedi made the route toll-free for the people.
A drum bridge, later constructed on the river, not only eased communication but also had a profound impact on the area. Thousands of people are now enjoying hassle-free communication using the floating bridge, the first-ever in the district.
Opened to public in the first week of September, it bridges Sheikhpura Bazar of Terokhada and Shiali Bazar of Rupsha.
Thanks to its uniqueness, the bridge attracts curious people throughout the day, boosting economic activities and providing chances of self-employment. The changes triggered by the bridge are evident.
Locals said they had to use boats to cross the river and tolls were collected on both sides. But boats were hardly available in times of need. After national polls, Khulna-4 constituency MP Murshedy made it toll-free.
Murshedy took initiative to build the temporary bridge as it will take time to build a concrete bridge. Rupsha Upazila Chairman Md Kamal Uddin Badsha said residents of the two upazilas can now cross the river in a short time.    -UNB


