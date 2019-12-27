Asif appointed media consultant 

Video
Friday, 27 December, 2019
Bangabandhu Birth Centenary Celebration

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Staff Correspondent

Asif Kabir, former assistant press secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been appointed as media consultant of the national committee to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The cabinet division on December 22 approved the appointment.
Later, Asif Kabir, son of slain renowned journalist Humayun Kabir Balu, joined as media consultant of the national committee.
He was the assistant press secretary to the Prime Minister for two consecutive terms from 2009 to 2018. His father Balu, the then president of Khulna Press Club, was bombed to death in front of his daily 'Janmabhumi' office in 2004 in Khulna.
The national committee is preparing to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu from 17th March 2020 while the countdown will start from January 10. The government has already declared the tenure-from 17th March 2020 to 17th March 2021-Mujib Barsho.  


