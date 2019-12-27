Cartridge paper crisis across country







Cartridge paper crisis are looming across the country, especially the lower court area since long. And due to this, the normal activities of attorneys in the court have been hampered seriously and public sufferings have no bounds. It needs for registry documents, court suit file and bail petition, deed of agreement etc. Sometimes the cartridge paper is available but it is being sold at five or six times higher than the original price of the same.



Because of this, there is a lot of demand for cartridge paper on court premises. The prices of each cartridge set by the government are Tk 3-5. But in the court premises for the last one year, cartridges are sold at Tk 50-60. The crisis has been more serious since June. The authority concerned said that steps have already been taken to remove the crisis but no visible progress has been found since the crisis erupted. Allegation has been made that a group of unscrupulous vendor of the cartridge paper has made the crisis and it has a chance to make fake cartridge paper in the market.











If this has happened in such way, then the government will loss a huge revenue from this sector. So the authority concerned should pay heed the issue and resolved quickly considering the public unbridled sufferings.



Md Zillur Rahaman

