Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:02 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Cartridge paper crisis across country

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

Dear Sir

Cartridge paper crisis are looming across the country, especially the lower court area since long. And due to this, the normal activities of attorneys in the court have been hampered seriously and public sufferings have no bounds. It needs for registry documents, court suit file and bail petition, deed of agreement etc. Sometimes the cartridge paper is available but it is being sold at five or six times higher than the original price of the same.

Because of this, there is a lot of demand for cartridge paper on court premises. The prices of each cartridge set by the government are Tk 3-5. But in the court premises for the last one year, cartridges are sold at Tk 50-60. The crisis has been more serious since June. The authority concerned said that steps have already been taken to remove the crisis but no visible progress has been found since the crisis erupted. Allegation has been made that a group of unscrupulous vendor of the cartridge paper has made the crisis and it has a chance to make fake cartridge paper in the market.





If this has happened in such way, then the government will loss a huge revenue from this sector. So the authority concerned should pay heed the issue and resolved quickly considering the public unbridled sufferings.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Extension of tannery estate project
Muslims in India face prejudice, marginalization
Islamophobia: A misunderstood notion
Moon-Abe summit: A Christmas gift to the region
SDG 15: Sustainability of ‘Life on Land’
Cartridge paper crisis across country
What Kim Jong Un’s year-end Trump deadline means
FDI in Bangladesh


Latest News
BNP picks Ishraque as DSSC mayoral candidate
Students body place 4-point demand
AL to finalize nominations for city polls Saturday
One killed, 10 injured in Cumilla building collapse
Benapole fails to reach target in 5 months
Benapole fails to reach revenue collection target
‘Church of God’ celebrates 100-yr anniversary
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
Putin-20 yrs as Russian president or PM
Raushan to be 'Chief Patron' of JaPa
Most Read News
Justin Bieber reveals plans for comeback in 2020
Legal notice served seeking VP Nur's security
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tentulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Agitators threaten to go for vigorous movement  
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
AL starts selling nomination forms
Installation digital wage payment for RMG workers
Crowds in Asia watch 'ring of fire' solar eclipse
2 burn injured die at Rangpur MCH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft