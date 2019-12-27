FDI in Bangladesh



Jahangir Alam Sarker



The importance of Bangladesh in the bilateral business among the European and Asian countries has been recognized historically. USA increases the investment here, hence, in future days if Japan, China as well as USA increase their investment here the whole scenario would change dramatically. In last few years, Bill Gates, the number one rich person in the world, has visited South Asia many times which certainly boost the possibility of increased FDI in this region. The former US president Bill Clinton paid a visit to Bangladesh and other South Asian countries which resulted an increase of FDI that time. Therefore we need to undertake few new initiatives considering this possibility window.



According to the report of 'Doing Business 2017', conducted by the World Bank-the spearhead of the world economy, Bangladesh stands as the number 176th out of 190 countries in the world in the field of Business Environment. The rankings are determined by sorting the aggregate scores on 10 topics, each consisting of several indicators, giving equal weight to each topic. The 10 factors are as follows- Starting a business, dealing with construction permits, Getting electricity, Registering property, getting credit, protecting investors, paying taxes, trading across borders, Enforcing contracts, Resolving insolvency.



FDI is a key element to accelerate the economic growth of a country by eradicating poverty, hunger, malnutrition and other manifold problems. We know that the investment creates technology as well as employment opportunity and also increases the production capacity. Tourism and Information Technology (IT) have been emerging by dint of generous investment of billion US dollar by the tech giant Microsoft Corporation.



A huge employment opportunity has been created in IT sector, credit to the generous foreign investment. A cross border business provides an opportunity to exchange cultural and business thoughts with the other nations which certainly played a vital role for attracting more foreign investment from other countries. Foreign investment can become the essential element to form bilateral and multilateral relations with other nations across the globe and would assist to eradicate the monopoly system in the local market.



Aid for trade to be an effective way of driving economic development at both the micro and macro levels by creating the conditions for trade to drive investment and create jobs. Goals of diversification and empowering small business, youths and women to participate in and benefit from trade will be key for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. It has been notably recognized that the FDI as an important element in the overall strategy for economic development. To enhance the economic strength of the poor countries, the USA, Japan , China and the European Countries need to step up for investing more in the poor and developing countries.



The South Asian countries should create business friendly environment in order to capitalize the big investment amount from the global giant like the US. The regional investment can be boosted up by the mutual correlation. The SAARC can be the key player to draw more foreign investment in this region by assimilating and forming the strong regional and international ties among the rich stakeholders. If the SAARC countries jointly invest and form a mutual trade agreement then the whole region can be benefitted by unleashing new opportunities of business.



FDIs contribute to the economic development of host country in two main ways. They include the augmentation of domestic capital and the enhancement of efficiency through the transfer of new technology, marketing and managerial skills, innovation, and best practices. Secondly, FDI has both benefits and costs, and its impact is determined by the country's specific conditions in general and the policy environment in particular. This is in terms of the ability to diversify, the level of absorption capacity, targeting of FDI, and the various opportunities for linkages between FDI and domestic investment.



Bangladesh provides a huge opportunity for foreign investment. The government has recently undertaken multiple initiatives and formulate some liberal business friendly policies in order to attract more investment into the countries. The political stability has been maintained for a longer period of time which is essential for the successful business. Moreover the economic policies have been changed into more soft and wider which is widely affiliated with the international business laws.



Government of Bangladesh is so keen to attract more investment into the country that it has decided to set up 100 special economic zones (SEZs) for the private and foreign investment. Moreover the government declares the free market economy policy as well as declaring a handsome amount of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to the investors. Factor of production like land, labour etc are available at a competitive rate and the government is also offering Tax-holiday for the foreign corporations which is really encouraging.



Bangladesh is trying to attract the foreign investment into different sectors including the textile, raw hide, footwear, electronic goods, chemicals, agricultural products, raw jute, paper, viniculture, frozen foods (prawn), tourism, agricultural industry, small & cottage industry, software & data processing and so on. Besides these, the heavy machinery industry and the information technology sectors are also open to welcome the foreign investment which could reduce the import costs of these items.



Benefits of foreign investment into Bangladesh:



1. 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) opportunity or the joint venture opportunity inside the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) or outside this area.



2. Registered investment through the stock exchange in the form of public limited company.



3. Investment opportunity into the infrastructure sectors including Electricity, Oil, Gas and mineral exploration, Telecommunication, Port, road & Transports.



4. Direct Purchase or the purchase of government organization's share.



5. Investment opportunity in the private EPZs.



Jahangir Alam Sarker, lawyer

and contents writer





















