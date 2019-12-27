Are we ready to embrace Super-Bhola cyclones?



Nazarul Islam



Far, far away, in an improvised classroom located in the outskirts of Magura, close to Joshore ...a misty eyed little girl had pointed to the myriad, simmering and a colourful rainbow in the distant sky; where the clouds were lightly dense and white. There was sunshine and moisture in the air, mystifying all those eyes which had continued to gaze at the distant sky.



Both children had appeared to be confounded and lost; unaware that in another distant part of our planet--the climate talks in Madrid, Spain had simply broken down, or dwindled to an inconclusive end--depending on how we, the adults, had wanted to look at the issue.

The rest of my story is addressed to all children and adults of our land, who realize that have a stake on our planet--the Mother Earth, that has sustained us. No action- agendas had been set; no tally of past commitments taken, nor there had been much pomp and splendour! Much ado about nothing.



The United States, once the world's largest carbon footprint generator, had also announced withdrawal from the forthcoming Paris agreement. It had done this to avoid committing to any further cuts, in their carbon emissions.



The chaos theory gently reminds us of the far-flung impacts of even a distant butterfly wing flapping. The big question was: What kind of world would these ten-year-olds be expected to inherit?



Researchers have put together reams of paper and relevant data sets, that seem obvious: effects of heat on worker productivity, and suicide rate surges after repeated crop failures, weather changes and epidemics, increased crime rates after such burn outs, remained at the margins of society. The increase in crime rates has been a logical phenomenon--if you don't have much to lose, if you have less at stake, you'd have less incentive to follow the law.



"Sab theek hoga�All will be well," I fumble, but my words sound fake, hollow. I look away.

Climate change by whatever name has been creeping closer, to our respective homes. Mumbai welcomed December with a climate change bonanza--unseasonal rain, sky-high onion prices, and temperatures that could best be called bipolar--cold one day, warm the other. In Karachi, the entire summer experienced high precipitation, and continual flooding. The city has enjoyed one of the lowest precipitation, in global terms! The US institution of NASA has confirmed that the North Indian Ocean basin witnessed only nine cyclones in 2019.

The Arabian sea, has otherwise been fortunate so far, to have avoided cyclones, if you looked at data over almost two centuries. Perhaps, by God's will, the forces of winds and cyclones did not ravage Sindh, Balochistan or the plains of Punjab. What factors had impacted change in a single year to attract as many freak cyclones, and what good or bad, would likely to happen next?



When the wind must blow like a banshee as it is sure to, if it affects glass-clad high rises, it affects shanties lining the shore much more. The hurricanes named Katrina, Maha, Kyarr, Fani, Hikka, Vayu, Pabuk has all played with their full fury...Will the human efforts be limited to thinking up pretty names for cyclones? Or, have we developed contingencies to minimize the losses, caused by the impacts?



Unseasonal rain and hailstorms, wailing banshee winds, quick melting icecaps- in all these instances, the bottom of the pyramids had hurt the first, nor did these 'storms' have the luxury of a safety net, to bail themselves out.



How do I tell all our children that the crowded-but-clean slums, in which their homes are located - expensive real estate per square foot, sat on what was not so long ago a swamp, a 'dal-dal' in local parlance? Or that large swathes of these tiny suburbs, used to be marshy land...not so long ago?



In 1970 when the deluge-of-the-century had hit Bhola and Bangladesh delta, long-forgotten rivers and ignored river beds sprung to life and forged their ways through overbuilt areas. What would really happen if the sea levels rose up, once again to the height of 40 feet, making inroads into coastal regions? Reports do suggest it will happen, by the year 2050? Reports have further said that Mumbai, Surat, Kolkata, Chennai will be the worst affected, and it is only a question of when, not if, anymore.



Add to this man-made damage, inflicted by building the roads in far-flung mountain areas for defence and/or tourism; or allowing industry in areas, that ought to be left alone. What happens when nature reclaimed what is rightfully, hers? Didn't Newton teach us that action and reaction are equal and opposite?



We may not have any answers for the environment, but historically, we seem to be experts at creating imminent disasters, that would make it to the global front pages. This had happened in Bangladesh in November, 1970.



I still don't have good enough responses, to convince both, Mahira and Nasreen!



The writer is a former educator

based in Chicago



















