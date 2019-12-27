

Drive to evict illegal structures commendable



Also a number of politically influential people have built establishments by grabbing government lands. The owners of these establishments had the audacity to defy the rules set by the relevant authorities. It is surprising that the errant builders did not face punitive measure for their misdeeds. This has raised questions among the conscious people in general and genuine owners of structures in particular. How long will this anarchy go on under the nose of the members of law enforcement agency?











It is clear as daylight that the buildings constructed in illegal ways without following the Building Code may collapse any time taking a huge toll of lives. Unholy nexus between some influential people and unscrupulous government officials in those particular areas are contributing to mushrooming of unauthorised establishments in the country. Successive governments have failed to deter the crime which has assumed a formidable threat to safety and security of life. The collapse of Rana Plaza in Savar that claimed more than 1100 lives speaks volumes of the vulnerability of the buildings constructed in illegal ways. Despite these tragedies good sense is yet to prevail on the builders for whom amassing wealth comes first and humanity takes a back seat.



Last of all, experts have been repeatedly warning that the capital city Dhaka is situated in an earthquake-prone zone and a tremor measuring as high as 7 in the Richter scale may wreak havoc with the skylines. Even the High Court issued clear directives to the Rajuk several times to submit a list of risky buildings but with little effect. It is the responsibility of the relevant authorities to identify the establishments and buildings constructed illegally. There is no room for foot-dragging. Authorities concerned should ensure that not a single building is constructed in the future. We expect the latest drive to continue until the last building has been razed to the ground.

