

Date juice extraction runs in full swing

Sweet juice of date is a natural and very delicate drink in winter. As soon as winter comes, the 'gacchis' (date juice extractors) begin to extract delicious juice from the date trees. Now, they are spending busy time in extracting the juice.

The image of date juice extraction is mixed with the nature of rural Bangladesh. But, it is gradually being lost due to random felling of date trees.

Date palm juice is also used for making delicious molasses and various types of cakes. Date juice and molasses are recognised as the most cherished products of winter in Bangladesh. So, many people cultivate date trees commercially.

There are many date trees in the fields and roadsides in Bagha and Charghat upazilas of the district. A large market of molasses sits in Baneshwar area of Puthia Upazila. Thousands of people are engaged with the business related to date.

Abu Bakkar of Bagha Upazila said he has 200 trees on six bighas of land and earns Tk 2 to 2.5 lakh every year. A date palm tree gives juice, cooking materials, molasses and moulded blocks of jaggery, he also said.

Amzad Mia, a date juice extractor of Charghat Upazila, said they work hard to extract juice from trees throughout the winter. They hoped to earn much from date juice extraction this winter.

He also said, due to the decrease of date trees, his income has reduced a lot. He earns about Tk 350 to 400 per day selling date juice.

Aslam Uddin, a molasses trader of Puthia Upazila, said once a large quantity of date molasses was produced in this region. But now it's decreasing sharply. It is becoming difficult to maintain date farming without government help.

Shamsul Haque, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Rajshahi said date palm trees grow abundantly in the district due to favourable weather.

The extraction of juice will continue till the end of the winter, he added.















