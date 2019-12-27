Illegal structures built on Gafargaon school land





As a result, the Fazlul Haque High School authority could not build a boundary wall at the school with government-allotted money.

In 1972, one Fazlul Haque of the village established the school on 2.5 acres of land. About 364 students are now studying here. Later, he also established another school named Baldi Primary School in the same area.

As Baldi Bazaar is situated on the both sides of the Gafargaon-Mukhi Road, local businessmen requested the school authority to set up shops on one side of the school field beside the road. Later, the school authority allowed setting up the shops there.

Recently, local lawmaker Fahmi Golandaz Babel allocated Tk 10 lakh for the school. With the money, the school authority took an initiative to build a boundary wall at the school, but could not do so as there are illegal buildings on the school ground.

Local sources said businessmen Harez Mia, Jewel Mia and Kanchan Mia of Baldi Bazaar set up the buildings on the school ground without taking permission from the authority concerned. Though the school authority served notice to the occupiers to vacate the land several times, they are not removing their structures.

Rajib, son of the businessman Harez Mia, said, "We have spent a lot of money to construct the building. But, we are ready to leave the land if the school authority does not want us to be there."

President of Baldi Bazaar Traders Association Mojibur Rahman said, "The bazaar has been developed on the two sides of the road. I prohibited the businessmen to establish shops there before."

President of school management committee and local Union Parishad Chairman Mostafa Kamal Moni said the government allocated Tk 10 lakh for the construction of the school boundary wall. Hearing the news, some businessmen constructed buildings occupying the school land illegally. They are now not vacating the land even after receiving notice from the committee.



























GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Dec 26: Allegation has been found that some local businessmen built buildings illegally on a school's land in Baldi Village under Moshakhali Union in Gafargaon Upazila of the district.As a result, the Fazlul Haque High School authority could not build a boundary wall at the school with government-allotted money.In 1972, one Fazlul Haque of the village established the school on 2.5 acres of land. About 364 students are now studying here. Later, he also established another school named Baldi Primary School in the same area.As Baldi Bazaar is situated on the both sides of the Gafargaon-Mukhi Road, local businessmen requested the school authority to set up shops on one side of the school field beside the road. Later, the school authority allowed setting up the shops there.Recently, local lawmaker Fahmi Golandaz Babel allocated Tk 10 lakh for the school. With the money, the school authority took an initiative to build a boundary wall at the school, but could not do so as there are illegal buildings on the school ground.Local sources said businessmen Harez Mia, Jewel Mia and Kanchan Mia of Baldi Bazaar set up the buildings on the school ground without taking permission from the authority concerned. Though the school authority served notice to the occupiers to vacate the land several times, they are not removing their structures.Rajib, son of the businessman Harez Mia, said, "We have spent a lot of money to construct the building. But, we are ready to leave the land if the school authority does not want us to be there."President of Baldi Bazaar Traders Association Mojibur Rahman said, "The bazaar has been developed on the two sides of the road. I prohibited the businessmen to establish shops there before."President of school management committee and local Union Parishad Chairman Mostafa Kamal Moni said the government allocated Tk 10 lakh for the construction of the school boundary wall. Hearing the news, some businessmen constructed buildings occupying the school land illegally. They are now not vacating the land even after receiving notice from the committee.