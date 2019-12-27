31 held in four districts





KISHOREGANJ: Members of Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a fake journalist along with 500 yaba tablets from the district town on Wednesday night.

Arrested Md Al Amin, 25, is the son of Abdus Salam of Gaglail Village in Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of district DB Police Hammad Hossain said a patrol team of DB police arrested Al Amin with the yaba near Gofur Mia's house in Mahinda Bhadrapara area of the upazila.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was field with Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS).

NAOGAON: Members of DB police and police, in separate drives, arrested four persons along with drugs from the district on Wednesday and Tuesday.

DB police arrested two persons along with 404 bottles of phensedyl from Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Detainees Shahadat Hossen and Yakub Ali are residents of Bhabanipur Dakkhinpara Village in the upazila.

On information, a team of DB police raided Kathaltali area of the district town on Wednesday morning and detained the duo with the phensedyl, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Mannan Mia in a press briefing at DB police office on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, in separate special drives, the detectives also recovered 1,175 yaba tablets, 40 grams of heroin and 500 grams of hemp, the SP added.

Among others, Additional SP Muhammad Rashidul Haque, and district DB OC KMM Shamsuddin were also present at the briefing.

On the other hand, police, in separate drives in two days, arrested two persons along with phensedyl from Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district.

The arrested are Ahsan Habib Babu, son of late Nurul Islam of Dhurail Village and a former member of No. 2 ward under Isabpur Union Parishad (UP), and Obaidul Islam, 28, son of Abbas Ali of Jagatnagar Village under Dhamoirhat UP in the upazila.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Shamim Hasan Sarder said a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Arup Kumar raided Badal Chanpur Village early Wednesday and arrested Ahsan Habib Babu along with 47 bottles of phensedyl.

In another drive on Tuesday night, police arrested Obaidul Islam along with 12 bottles of phensedyl from Jagdal Bihar area.

Two separate cases under Narcotics Control Act were filed.

PIROJPUR: Different law enforcing agencies, in a joint drive, arrested four people along with smuggled clothes from a canal in Hularhat area of Pirojpur Municipality early Wednesday.

Sources said the law enforcers signalled a trawler going through the Kocha River to stop. But, the trawler was fleeing away, and later they chased and captured it.

After this, police recovered 60 bundles of Indian saris, three pieces and warm clothes worth about Tk 1 crore.

Police also arrested Md Jamal Goldar, 50, son of Nazem Goldar of Baro Patharghata in Barguna District, Selim Hawlader, 56, son of late Entej Ali Hawlader, and Suruj Khalifa, 25, son of Kalam Khalifa of Charmonai Village in Barishal District, and Jewel Mistry, 25, son of Khokan Mistry of Lalmohan Upazila in Bhola District.

Pirojpur Police Super (SP) Haiatul Islam, Additional SP (Crime & Admin) Mollah Azad Hossen, and district DB Police OC AKM Mizanul Haque led the drive.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained at least 22 people from a hemp party in the city on Tuesday night.

The detainees are the residents of different areas in the city.

RAB-5 officials disclosed the matter in a press conference on Wednesday morning.

A team of Rajshahi Mollapara Camp of RAB-5 raided Mushroil area under Chandrima Police Station at 10:30pm and detained 22 drug addicts.

The team also recovered about 50 grams of hemp, four chillums, 19 mobile phone sets, 28 SIM cards, eight memory cards, a knife and two matches at that time.

A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed with in this connection.























