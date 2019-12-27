

Ulipur farmers worried about cold-hit domestic animals

The week-long fall in temperature has increased the misery of the people and their domestic animals.

Upazila Sub-Assistant Livestock Officer Ruhul Amin said domestic animals suffer from anorexia and pneumonia during severe cold. So, he asked the farmers to wrap their animals with clothes and to feed them granular foods.

Acting Officer of Rajarhat Agricultural Weather Monitoring Office Subal Chandra Sarker said the temperature is likely to drop by next two days.

Concerned official sources said there are 103 cow, 21 goat and nine lamb farms in 13 unions and one municipality of the upazila. The farmers are rearing 1,29,751 cows, 73,694 goats, 20,408 lambs, 89 buffalos and 104 horses in the farms.

While visiting different areas of the upazila, it was found that farmers are trying to protect their animals with old clothes. The animals at char areas of the Teesta, and the Brahmaputra rivers are the worst affected by the cold.

Farmer Mofazzal Hossen of Char Guzimari said he is suffering from cold along with his animals.

Another farmer Bimal Chandra of Nawra Village said his cattle have been affected by the cold.

Proprietor of Shahid and Brothers Dairy Farm Limited Mojibul Ahsan Raju said his cows are not taking food as usual.



























