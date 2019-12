MANIKGANJ, Dec 26: Over 500 cold-hit people got blankets in Harirampur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Manikganj Zila Parishad Member Engineer Salam Chowdhury distributed the blankets at different villages under Kanchanpur Union in the upazila.

Among others, Union Parishad Chairman Yunus Gazi, Manikganj Press Club General Secretary (GS) Biplob Chakraborty, union Awami League President Sufi Kamal, and GS Saiful Islam were also present.