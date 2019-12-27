Video
Friday, 27 December, 2019
Anti-mayor panel gets majority at Barishal Press Club polls

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019
Our Correspondent

President Manobendra (R) and GS Zakir Hossen.

BARISHAL, Dec 26: The anti-mayor panel got majority in the election of Shaheed Abdur Rob Serniabat Barishal Press Club executive committee.
The election was held on Tuesday where Manobendra Batayabal was elected president and SM Zakir Hossen general secretary (GS).
The Iqbal-Murad Panel backed by the Barishal City Corporation mayor was defeated by 10 votes.
Total 76 voters out of total 81 cast their votes, which continued from 5pm to 8pm.
Manobendra-Zakir Panel bagged 13 executive posts out of 17 while Iqbal-Murad Panel got only the assistant secretary post and two executive posts.


