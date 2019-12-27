Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:00 PM
Home Countryside

Warm clothe shops crowded in Bogura, Rangamati

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

As the severity of winter has increased, the cold-hit people of Bogura and Rangamati districts are crowding local warm clothe shops to combat cold.
BOGURA: Chilly weather and mild cold waves are disrupting the normal life of the people in Adamdighi Upazila of the district.
The sun has been hiding for the last eight days in the upazila.
For this, the cold-hit poor people of different areas in the upazila are gathering at the second-hand warm clothe shops. But, the sellers are asking for high prices this year.
Warm clothe sale gains momentum in Rangamati
Our Correspondent
RANGAMATI: With the increase of cold, warm clothe sale has gained momentum in the district.
People, especially of low-income groups, are crowding makeshift shops on local footpaths as they cannot afford to buy warm clothes at high prices from posh markets.
The warm clothes are mainly brought from Dhaka and Chattogram.
Field sources said the people are purchasing the clothes from the footpath shops at comparatively low prices.
Shopping malls and super markets in the district are selling pricey items, which are costlier than old warm clothes.
In all the 10 upazilas, the warm clothes markets are full of customers and clothes. Retailers are mainly selling the clothes in Banorupa, Reserve Bazaar and Tobolchori areas.
Not only people from lower income and lower-middle income sections are buying these clothes, but also enthusiastic people from upper sections have been found browsing for their items.   
When asked, some customers of low income groups said surviving cold is their main aim in winter.
Md Rafiq, a warm clothes trader in Reserve Bazaar area, said they buy old warm clothes from Chattogram. Each bunch consists of 350 to 400 clothes, and costs Tk 8,000 to 9,000.
Their sale is going well this year, he also said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Satkhira BCL leader placed on 4-day remand
Farmers expect bumper mustard production
20 honeycombs found in Natore house
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
Move to remove illegal structures from Barishal  rivers
Road work begins at Bonpara
20 people detained in three districts
Migratory birds find safe haven on Rajshahi University campus


Latest News
BNP picks Ishraque as DSSC mayoral candidate
Students body place 4-point demand
AL to finalize nominations for city polls Saturday
One killed, 10 injured in Cumilla building collapse
Benapole fails to reach target in 5 months
Benapole fails to reach revenue collection target
‘Church of God’ celebrates 100-yr anniversary
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
Putin-20 yrs as Russian president or PM
Raushan to be 'Chief Patron' of JaPa
Most Read News
Justin Bieber reveals plans for comeback in 2020
Legal notice served seeking VP Nur's security
Temperature drops to 5.7˚C in Tentulia
Typhoon Phanfone kills 16 in Philippines
Agitators threaten to go for vigorous movement  
Dhaka again ranks worst in Air Quality Index
AL starts selling nomination forms
Installation digital wage payment for RMG workers
Crowds in Asia watch 'ring of fire' solar eclipse
2 burn injured die at Rangpur MCH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft