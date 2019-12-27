Warm clothe shops crowded in Bogura, Rangamati





BOGURA: Chilly weather and mild cold waves are disrupting the normal life of the people in Adamdighi Upazila of the district.

The sun has been hiding for the last eight days in the upazila.

For this, the cold-hit poor people of different areas in the upazila are gathering at the second-hand warm clothe shops. But, the sellers are asking for high prices this year.

Warm clothe sale gains momentum in Rangamati

Our Correspondent

RANGAMATI: With the increase of cold, warm clothe sale has gained momentum in the district.

People, especially of low-income groups, are crowding makeshift shops on local footpaths as they cannot afford to buy warm clothes at high prices from posh markets.

The warm clothes are mainly brought from Dhaka and Chattogram.

Field sources said the people are purchasing the clothes from the footpath shops at comparatively low prices.

Shopping malls and super markets in the district are selling pricey items, which are costlier than old warm clothes.

In all the 10 upazilas, the warm clothes markets are full of customers and clothes. Retailers are mainly selling the clothes in Banorupa, Reserve Bazaar and Tobolchori areas.

Not only people from lower income and lower-middle income sections are buying these clothes, but also enthusiastic people from upper sections have been found browsing for their items.

When asked, some customers of low income groups said surviving cold is their main aim in winter.

Md Rafiq, a warm clothes trader in Reserve Bazaar area, said they buy old warm clothes from Chattogram. Each bunch consists of 350 to 400 clothes, and costs Tk 8,000 to 9,000.

Their sale is going well this year, he also said.



















