Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:00 PM
Home Countryside

12 lakh students to get new books in 2 dists

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

At least 11,84,516 students of pre-primary, primary and secondary schools in two districts- Kishoreganj and Rajshahi, will get new textbooks on the first day of the next year.
KISHOREGANJ: At least 70,44,440 textbooks will be distributed free of cost among 8,37,375 students of primary and secondary schools on the 1st day of January, 2020 in the district.
District Education Officer (In-Charge) Md Zulfiqur Hossain said, about 48,36,652 textbooks will be distributed among 3,65,369 students of all the secondary level schools, vocational institutes and madrasas.
District Primary Education Officer Subrata Kumar Bonik said a total of 22,07,788 textbooks will be distributed among 4,72,006 students of primary level schools, including 1,327 government primary schools in the district.
All the students of kindergarten schools and ebtedayee madrasas also will get textbooks in the district at the same time, the sources added.
RAJSHAHI: About five lakh students of pre-primary, primary and secondary school levels in the district will get 61 lakh new textbooks on January 1 next year, said sources at District Primary and Secondary Education Office.
District Primary Education Officer Abdus Salam said the new books have already been sent to the schools concerned. A total of 14,11,295 books will be given to 3,00,111 students of class one to five. Besides, 47,030 pre-primary students will get free books too.
District Education Officer Nasir Uddin said the number of secondary school students in the district is 1,80,383 this year, and the demand of the books is 45 lakh.


